Eight new homes could be built on site of former care home

PUBLISHED: 13:08 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 08 July 2020

Eight new homes could be built at Kelling Park. Picture: Google Maps

Eight new homes could be built on the site of a former care home in north Norfolk.

Plans have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council to demolish the former care home buildings at Holgate Hill, Kelling Park.

The new homes plus car parking, associated access and landscaping could replace them.

The application site lies within the Kelling Estate to the east of Holgate Hill.

In a planning statement, prepared for the estate, it says: “The site is occupied by an unattractive expansive building which provides accommodation across three floors yet has been vacant since 2017 when its former use as a care home ceased.”

The care home closed in November 2017 as it was deemed to be unviable. Prior to its use as a care home, approved in 1999, the site was a hotel.

The application is for a change of use and the demolition of the buildings.

