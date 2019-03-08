Search

Advanced search

More children suffering 'serious violence' before coming into care in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:52 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 27 September 2019

Sara Tough, executive director of children's services at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Sara Tough, executive director of children's services at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Julian Claxton Photography

Copyright (c) Julian Claxton Photography 2017.

More children - and babies - are being subjected to abuse and neglect before coming into local authority care in Norfolk, council bosses say.

While the proportion of children coming into care in the county is stable, as opposed to rises in other parts of the country, changes in the demographic of looked-after children are putting increasing pressure on Norfolk County Council's children's services department.

At a conference hosted by headteachers body Educate Norfolk, Sara Tough, executive director of children's services, said the cost of meeting the needs of looked-after children in Norfolk was rising significantly - despite there being 80 fewer children in local authority care now compared with the start of 2019.

"We are seeing more children with disabilities, with increasing needs and very complex needs which incurs a lot of cost, and part of that is because we have a significant gap in the county in terms of provision," she said.

"Although our numbers of children subject to a child protection plan have not changed that much, we are seeing a change in the profile - an increasing number of babies and very young children at risk of physical harm as well as neglect, and an increasing number of children experiencing serious violence and getting involved in criminal activity related to drugs which is posing other different kinds of threats for them.

"I know you are facing it in your own classrooms on a daily basis - the lives children are leading are changing all the time so their behaviour changes as a form of a solution to the adversity they face. That means we have to continuously talk to each other rather than struggle to find a way through.

"None of us could do this on our own."

Speaking to school leaders at the conference at Dunston Hall near Norwich on Friday, Ms Tough said the county council and schools needed to be agile and adaptive to respond to changes in the challenges and risks children faced.

"I believe schools are the most important universal service for children. Schools are consistently there for a significant part of children's development and have become the eyes and ears of what is going on in that local community and how the challenges impact on children's development," she said.

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Are some cyclists just yobs in tight shorts?

Do Norfolk and Suffolk's cyclists need to behave better? Pictured are riders on theTour of Britain Picture: PA

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Put your hands up! Fatman Scoop to perform at Bongo’s Bingo night

Be Faithful rapper Fatman Scoop is coming to Bongo's Bingo at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston in November (Picture: PA)

How do we solve the mental health crisis? Share your views at the EDP, Evening News and Tortoise’s ThinkIn

Slow journalism venture Tortoise is set to host a ThinkIn - an open editorial conference - on solving the mental health crisis in the EDP's newsroom. Photo: Tortoise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists