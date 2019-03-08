More than 30 roads to be covered by experimental 20mph speed limit

An experimental 20mph speed limit will start in more Norwich streets from Monday, June 3. Pic: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

More than two dozen Norwich streets will be covered by an experimental 20mph speed limit from next week - to test if drivers will slow down even without traffic calming measures.

James Wright, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton. Pic: Stuart McPherson. James Wright, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton. Pic: Stuart McPherson.

The experimental order, for up to 18 months, will cover roads in the Eaton area of Norwich, with council bosses saying the aim is to slow traffic, make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians and to improve the environment and amenity of the area.

Council bosses had originally proposed a permanent 20mph zone with traffic calming measures. But people living in the area were not convinced roads such as Greenways and Church Lane needed traffic calming.

One resident said it was "using a sledgehammer to crack a nut", and officers suggested the unusual step of putting in an experimental 20mph limit, but without any traffic calming.

The move was backed as a sensible way forward by Liberal Democrat city councillor James Wright.

A spokeswoman for Transport for Norwich said: "The use of an experimental order in Eaton is in response to residents asking that traffic calming isn't used to reduce vehicle speeds.

"It means that the 20mph can be installed and monitored to see if the speed restriction alone is effective in making the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

"During this time, traffic speeds will be checked and further feedback and collision data collected.

The order will be open for consultation for six months and the trial can be in place for up to 18 months, although a decision on whether the order will become permanent will made before that date."

Roads which will be covered by the limit, from Monday, June 3 are: Abinger Way; Anderley Drive; Atmere Close; Bradeham Way; Brentwood; Buckland Rise; Burhill Close; Chandlers Court; Chestnut Hill; Cheyham Mount; Church Lane (from Eaton Street to Marston Lane); Cranleigh Rise; Denmead Close; Duverlin Close; Ebbisham Rise; Ellcar Rise; Elstead Close; Fulton Close; Greenways; Hardwick Close; Havant Close; Kingswood Close; Lindford Drive; Marston Lane (from Church Lane to Lindford Drive); Marrow Gardens; Norton Drive; Nuffield Close; Parsons Mead; Penshurst Mews; Purtingay Close; Pyrford Drive; Tamarind Mews and Wakehurst Close.