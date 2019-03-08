Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Protesters braced for decision today over new homes amid sheltered housing car park fears

PUBLISHED: 08:39 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 13 June 2019

The residents of Ryrie Court are concerned about the plan to build new homes close to their sheltered housing. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The residents of Ryrie Court are concerned about the plan to build new homes close to their sheltered housing. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

People living in sheltered housing will today discover if plans for new homes near their complex will be given the go ahead by councillors.

People living in sheltered housing are protesting over plans for new homes near their complex - because their car park would be used to reach the properties.

The residents of Ryrie Court are concerned about the plan to build new homes close to their sheltered housing. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe residents of Ryrie Court are concerned about the plan to build new homes close to their sheltered housing. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Residents in the 36 bungalow Ryrie Court in Eaton are urging Norwich city councillors to turn down the application for five two-storey houses nearby - because it would make their car park more difficult to access.

Battersea-based Gavin Phillips wants permission to build the homes, with access for four via Ryrie Court and the other via Unthank Road.

City councillors will today decide whether to give the scheme their approval, but will first conduct a site visit to assess the concerns.

The applicant has scaled back initial plans for eight homes, which had sparked a petition signed by 75 people. But people in Ryrie Court remain unhappy at revised plans - and the use of their road and car park for access to the new homes.

They say they need regular visits from carers, health professionals and ambulances. They fear their nine space car park could be clogged by drivers heading to the new homes - or parking in Ryrie Court's spaces.

They are also concerned while construction work is done, they will not be able to get easy access to shops and buses.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton, is backing the residents.

She said: "As the car park land belongs to the city council, the residents cannot understand why the council would allow access over the Ryrie Court car park."

Sheila Cleeton, who used to be the city council's warden for the complex and now lives there as a resident, said: "I put my heart and soul into this place and I am absolutely disgusted that they are even thinking of doing this.

"It is making the people who live here vulnerable and upset and is putting their safety and their health at risk."

Planning officers had recommended approval, with no concerns raised by the transport officer or housing officer.

But a site visit for the planning committee has been organised for next week, so councillors can better judge the situation before making a decision.

The applicant's architects CAM Architects said the number of homes was scaled back because of the concerns.

They said: "We understand concerns about overspill parking that may cause obstruction to Ryrie Court and the amended scheme, with a reduced number of properties, will minimise potential parking issues on adjacent developments."

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists