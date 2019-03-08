Video

Protesters braced for decision today over new homes amid sheltered housing car park fears

The residents of Ryrie Court are concerned about the plan to build new homes close to their sheltered housing. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

People living in sheltered housing will today discover if plans for new homes near their complex will be given the go ahead by councillors. People living in sheltered housing are protesting over plans for new homes near their complex - because their car park would be used to reach the properties.

Residents in the 36 bungalow Ryrie Court in Eaton are urging Norwich city councillors to turn down the application for five two-storey houses nearby - because it would make their car park more difficult to access.

Battersea-based Gavin Phillips wants permission to build the homes, with access for four via Ryrie Court and the other via Unthank Road.

City councillors will today decide whether to give the scheme their approval, but will first conduct a site visit to assess the concerns.

The applicant has scaled back initial plans for eight homes, which had sparked a petition signed by 75 people. But people in Ryrie Court remain unhappy at revised plans - and the use of their road and car park for access to the new homes.

They say they need regular visits from carers, health professionals and ambulances. They fear their nine space car park could be clogged by drivers heading to the new homes - or parking in Ryrie Court's spaces.

They are also concerned while construction work is done, they will not be able to get easy access to shops and buses.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton, is backing the residents.

She said: "As the car park land belongs to the city council, the residents cannot understand why the council would allow access over the Ryrie Court car park."

Sheila Cleeton, who used to be the city council's warden for the complex and now lives there as a resident, said: "I put my heart and soul into this place and I am absolutely disgusted that they are even thinking of doing this.

"It is making the people who live here vulnerable and upset and is putting their safety and their health at risk."

Planning officers had recommended approval, with no concerns raised by the transport officer or housing officer.

But a site visit for the planning committee has been organised for next week, so councillors can better judge the situation before making a decision.

The applicant's architects CAM Architects said the number of homes was scaled back because of the concerns.

They said: "We understand concerns about overspill parking that may cause obstruction to Ryrie Court and the amended scheme, with a reduced number of properties, will minimise potential parking issues on adjacent developments."