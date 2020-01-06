Search

Find out if your bin collection dates are changing over Christmas and New Year

PUBLISHED: 09:49 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 13 December 2019

Wheelie bins out for collection. Check your 'bin hangar' for details of Christmas and New Year collections in East Suffolk. Adrian Judd for EN

Bin collection days for people across East Suffolk are likely to change over the festive period.

And residents are being encouraged to check their bin collection day ahead of the festivities in the next few weeks.

Bin hangers, which advise of any changes to your collection day, were distributed to all East Suffolk households this week, providing residents with details about wheeled bin collections between Christmas and New Year.

During the weeks beginning December 23 and December 30, bins may be collected on a different day to the usual schedule.

Customers are advised to check their bin hanger for details of any changes to their collection day.

Householders should also make sure their bin is out by 6am on the day of collection as collection crews may come at different times to normal.

Kerry Blair, East Suffolk Council's Head of Operations said: "Residents are advised to check their bin hanger for any changes to their usual collections over the festive period and to also ensure the correct waste is placed into each bin."

Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 6 2020.

To check when your bin is due to be emptied visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/waste/waste-collections-and-disposal/refuse-collection/christmas-bin-collections/

