Council submits plans to install new logo at headquarters

An artists' impression of Waveney District Council's Riverside Headquarters. Photo: Waveney District Council. Archant

Plans to install a large new logo on the side of a council headquarters have been submitted as it readies for the formation of a new ‘super district council’.

Waveney and Suffolk Coastal district council are set to be formally dissolved on April, 1, and replaceded by the East Suffolk District Council.

The new logo, which represents a compass point facing east, was developed by Southwold design agency Spring.

And the different colours in its design signify the local landscape - two shades of blue for the sky and sea, green for the land and yellow for the beach and sun.

Last month Waveney District Council submitted a planning application to install a 2.7m x 3.4m sign at its Riverside offices in Canning Road, Lowestoft.

Likewise Suffolk Coastal District Council recently submitted plans for the installation of its new sign – however this sign will be slightly smaller, measuring 2.2m x 2.8m.

The logo will soon appear in a range of different settings including, buildings, bins, council vehicles, signs and social media icons.