Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cost of council’s new logo and signs revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:56 15 January 2019

An artist's impression the councils Riverside Headquarters. Photo: Waveney District Council.

An artist's impression the councils Riverside Headquarters. Photo: Waveney District Council.

Archant

A new ‘super district’ council is set to spend more than £20,000 updating signage at its headquarters with a new logo.

The logo for the new East Suffolk District Council has been revealed. Photo: Waveney District Council.The logo for the new East Suffolk District Council has been revealed. Photo: Waveney District Council.

Waveney and Suffolk Coastal District council will be formally dissolved on April 1, and replaced by the East Suffolk District Council.

As part of the changeover all council signs, buildings and vehicles bearing the Waveney or Suffolk Coastal logos respectively will need to be replaced.

It will cost the new ‘super district’ an estimated £16,955 to replace and install the new logo at its Riverside and Melton headquarters, along with four customer service building around the district.

Plans to install a 2.7m x 3.4m sign at the Riverside headquarters in Lowestoft has been recommended for approval when it appears before Waveney District Council’s planning committee tonight (Tuesday, February 15).

The council paid £3,840 to Southwold agency Spring £3,840 for the concept and design of the logo which depicts a compass facing east.

With the different colours of the design signifying the local landscape – the two shades of blue are for the sky and sea, the green for the land and yellow for the beach and sun.

However at this time the council is unable to reveal the total cost of changing the remaining signage.

A spokesman said: “Other signage will be replaced as part of normal operational procedures during the course of the following year, or stickered and not as part of the initial change over on April 1, 2019, to keep costs to a minimum.”

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Antiques store removes target featuring terrorist after visitor left ‘disgusted’

One of the targets that had been on display at Looses Emporium. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists