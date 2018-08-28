Cost of council’s new logo and signs revealed

A new ‘super district’ council is set to spend more than £20,000 updating signage at its headquarters with a new logo.

Waveney and Suffolk Coastal District council will be formally dissolved on April 1, and replaced by the East Suffolk District Council.

As part of the changeover all council signs, buildings and vehicles bearing the Waveney or Suffolk Coastal logos respectively will need to be replaced.

It will cost the new ‘super district’ an estimated £16,955 to replace and install the new logo at its Riverside and Melton headquarters, along with four customer service building around the district.

Plans to install a 2.7m x 3.4m sign at the Riverside headquarters in Lowestoft has been recommended for approval when it appears before Waveney District Council’s planning committee tonight (Tuesday, February 15).

The council paid £3,840 to Southwold agency Spring £3,840 for the concept and design of the logo which depicts a compass facing east.

With the different colours of the design signifying the local landscape – the two shades of blue are for the sky and sea, the green for the land and yellow for the beach and sun.

However at this time the council is unable to reveal the total cost of changing the remaining signage.

A spokesman said: “Other signage will be replaced as part of normal operational procedures during the course of the following year, or stickered and not as part of the initial change over on April 1, 2019, to keep costs to a minimum.”