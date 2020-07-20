How resilient is your street? Flood survey launched to protect coastal homes

The resilience of dozens of streets in a coastal town is being assessed in an attempt to best protect local communities from future flooding.

East Suffolk Council are now working with Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance (ZFRA) to assess how the Lowestoft community is prepared for any future flooding that may occur.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the town were flooded following a tidal surge in December 2013, with road and rail networks also significantly disrupted.

A survey is being carried out to measure the current resilience level of the town, with each household in the flood zones invited to participate.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: “Communities often know what is needed to make them better prepared and this is an opportunity to help empower the local community.

“Their knowledge is key to unlocking a brighter, more resilient future for Lowestoft.”

The survey is aimed at gathering local knowledge of communities living in Bevan Street East, Bevan Street West, Blackheath Road, Brairwood Road, Carlton Road, Colville Road, Dell Road, Denmark Road, Durban Road, Europa Road, Grosvenor Road, Higher Drive, Laxfield Way, London Road South, Long Road, Notley Road, Raglan Street, Roman Road, Rotterdam Road, Stanley Street, The Avenue, Thornham Close, Tonning Street, Ubbeston Way, Windsor Road and Wollaston Road.

Those invited to take part will receive a flyer containing details on how to take part, either online or by telephone.

After the current level of resilience is assessed, with the council working alongside the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, as well as the ZFRA, a range of plans and measures will be developed, including the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Programme.

The survey comes days after a £43.4 million government funding boost to deliver a tidal barrier and flood walls to protect key infrastructure and businesses.

The survey will run throughout July 2020, with the council offering 10 chances to win an Amazon voucher worth £25 to thank residents for taking part.

For more information, or to take part, go to: www.coasteast.org.uk/zurich-flood-resilience-project.