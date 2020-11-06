Council’s key services to continue despite lockdown

A council leader has confirmed that key services will continue despite the new restrictions introduced to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant. Picture: East Suffolk Conservatives

However Steve Gallant, the leader of East Suffolk Council, is urging residents to continue to do their best to help combat the virus.

Some changes and adaptations have been made, with Leisure Centres having to close temporarily in line with government guidelines.

However, waste collections are to continue as normal, public conveniences will remain open and grounds maintenance will not be affected.

The Housing Maintenance team will continue to carry out routine and emergency repairs - while abiding by the Government guidelines – as will essential Building Control and Environmental Health activities.

Having re-opened for appointments only, the Marina Customer Services Centre has now closed under the new restrictions, although members of the public will be able to find a range of information about services via www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk

The council leader said: “We deliver a huge range of essential services which our communities rely on, so it is clearly a priority to ensure we support them throughout these latest restrictions.

“We have measures in place to ensure our staff are protected while also keeping our residents safe.”

The council is also supporting the countywide Home But Not Alone scheme which has resumed and offers a freephone telephone number – 0800 876 6926 – for vulnerable people who may be struggling during the pandemic.

The East Suffolk Communities Team and volunteers will be responding to any enquiries, having previously supported and provided assistance to hundreds of people during the initial lockdown.

Cllr Gallant added: “I fully understand that the original lockdown and restrictions since then have been difficult for us all but we are here to support our businesses and most vulnerable communities and I am incredibly proud of the efforts that everyone in the district have made to help combat the virus.

“Numbers may be lower here than in other parts of the country, however they have been rising and it is critically important that we stick with it, wash our hands, socially distance and wear a mask to help prevent further spread.

“This remains a huge challenge, however I know this is a challenge we are up to and that we can set a fantastic example here in East Suffolk for the rest of the county and the country as a whole.”