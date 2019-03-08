Search

Traffic delays through for five week 'investigation work'

PUBLISHED: 13:41 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 01 July 2019

Traffic could be slow through the town as the council embark on five weeks of ground investigation work in Lowestoft.

Beginning on July 1, the planned site investigation is set to start on Hamilton Road, followed by Waveney Road, Station Square, the Royal Terrace and the South Pier.

As part of the Lowestoft Floor Risk Management Project, the East Suffolk Council will install flood walls early next year.

A spokesperson for the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project said: "The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is a multi-million scheme and as part of that, we will be constructing permanent flood walls which will help prevent major flooding incidents.

"The scheme is complicated and naturally involves a huge amount of preparation work including ground investigations in a number of locations. This current round of work will be undertaken at different locations in turn and, although it is essential for the timely progress of the project, we hope that disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum."

One of Norfolk's oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce 'record breaking' shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

'Very unwell' woman flown to hospital after becoming ill on beach

HM Coastguard Bacton called the East Anglian Air Ambulance after a woman became ill on Happisburgh beach. Picture: HM COASTGUARD BACTON

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Krul offers insight into Colney revamp as Canaries players return for pre-season

One of the new buildings at Norwich City's Colney Training Centre, as shown by goalkeeper Tim Krul Picture: @TimKrul on Twitter

£1m fraudster hid £20,000 from his victims

Peter Jones was sentanced to four years eight months in prison for charged with the theft of almost £800,000 following an investigation into his employment with a wills, probate and inheritance services company in Norwich. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
