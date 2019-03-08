Traffic delays through for five week 'investigation work'

Traffic could be slow through the town as the council embark on five weeks of ground investigation work in Lowestoft.

Beginning on July 1, the planned site investigation is set to start on Hamilton Road, followed by Waveney Road, Station Square, the Royal Terrace and the South Pier.

As part of the Lowestoft Floor Risk Management Project, the East Suffolk Council will install flood walls early next year.

A spokesperson for the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project said: "The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project is a multi-million scheme and as part of that, we will be constructing permanent flood walls which will help prevent major flooding incidents.

"The scheme is complicated and naturally involves a huge amount of preparation work including ground investigations in a number of locations. This current round of work will be undertaken at different locations in turn and, although it is essential for the timely progress of the project, we hope that disruption will be kept to an absolute minimum."