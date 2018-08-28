Should the East Anglian Derby go back to 3pm on a Saturday?

Poll

Alex Mathie celebrates scoring against Norwich City on the last time the game kicked off at 3pm on a Saturday. Picture: Archant Library Archant

When it comes to the East Anglian Derby, there is just one thing harder to recall than an Ipswich Town win - a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

For well over a decade, the football match affectionately known as the Old Farm has been held at or around 12pm on a Sunday, with the odd exception.

In fact, you have to go back more than 20 years for the last time the game was played at football’s most traditional kick-off time - a 5-0 victory for the Tractor Boys on February 21, 1998.

Now, as a city pub rues being block in its bid to open early ahead of the game, the issue of whether the irregular kick-off times are necessary has again reared its head.

The fixture-altering move comes each time at the instruction of Norfolk Police and the city council’s safety advisory group, with part of the motivation being to limit the amount of times fans can access alcohol ahead of kick-off.

However, Robin Sainty, chairman of supporters’ group the Canaries Trust, has argued it does not take fans into account.

He said: “I’m a traditional sort, so were it up to me the matches would kick-off at 3 o’clock on a Saturday, but it would take a different attitude from the authorities for this to happen.

“If the Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield derbies can all be played at ordinary times, why not ours which arguably is far less emotional affairs than theirs?”

Mr Sainty said he had been in negotiation to convince the SAG to take on a fan representative, but that this had not been welcomed.

He added: “No football supporter really wants a 12pm kick-off, as they cause logistical difficulties. It is a pain for people travelling 40-odd miles to a game.

“If the argument is that it is to stop people drinking lots before the game, all pubs should be stopped from opening earlier, not just some. You can’t have it both ways.

“And at the end of the day, the minority of fans that do cause trouble will find their way to the ground whatever time the game is.”

Christian Hodgkinson, landlord of the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, this week told how his pub had been prevented from opening two hours before kick-off, as its licence presently only allows it to open at 12pm.

However, pubs already licenced for earlier opening on a Sunday remain unaffected and in August, The Station Hotel in Ipswich opened to City fans at 6am ahead of the reverse fixture at Portman Road.

Mr Hodgkinson said; “We do feel a little singled out, although we understand the police’s point of view.

“While our location does not help us, we are specialist pub serving real ale and don’t tend to attract lager louts or rowdy people.”

