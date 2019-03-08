Major Norwich road closed for improvement work

Earlham Road in Norwich is closed for improvement work, as part of the Transport for Norwich project. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

Drivers, cyclists and bus users have been reminded that one of Norwich's main roads is closed this weekend.

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Earlham Road has been fully closed at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction so improvements, including a raised pedestrian and cycle crossing, can be made.

The work was due to take place last weekend, but was postponed due to forecasts of high winds and heavy rain.

The Transport for Norwich scheme, aims to make the junction where Heigham Road meets Earlham Road safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The work is due to continue until 7am on Monday and means First bus services 26 and 26A are being diverted via Unthank Road.

It means stops on Earlham Road and on Colman Road, between the Avenues and Earlham Road, are not being served.

On Wednesday, workers in the area spotted a sinkhole close to the Black Horse pub in Earlham Road.

Norfolk County Council said it had not been caused by the work which is being done in the area, but its contractors would deal with the 1m deep hole.

Meanwhile, business owners have been calling for compensation after losing out on trade due to the ongoing work in the area, which has also seen changes made to pavements leading to side roads along Earlham Road.