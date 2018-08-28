Revealed: How much each council car park in Norwich made from YOUR tickets
PUBLISHED: 10:08 10 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:28 10 November 2018
New figures have revealed the millions of pounds Norwich City Council is making from its car parks - but council leaders have said the money is desperately needed to preserve services.
City Hall made almost £5.2m from drivers parking in its 14 city car parks in 2017/18, an increase of more than £365,000 on the previous year. It was above the £4.5m the council had estimated would be raised.
The figures, obtained through the Freedom Of Information Act, showed £1.27m was made for the three months of this year (April, May and June) for which figures are available, up on £1.18m paid over the same period last year.
The biggest money-spinner for the council is the 1,084 space St Andrew’s multi-storey car park, which brought in £2.23m in 2017/18 and just under £2m the previous year.
The £7m multi-storey, 600 space car park in Rose Lane, named as the country’s best new car park in the British Parking Awards last year, brought in £673,747 in 2017/18 - more than the £394,838 it was budgeted to generate.
However, despite the sums raised, less than half the money raised was pumped back into improvements, maintenance and the running of the car parks.
In 2017/18, just over £2m went back into the car parks.
But Paul Kendrick, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for financial and investment management, said the rest of the surplus had been used to prevent cuts to key services.
He said: “The remainder of the money has gone into plugging the gap left by government cuts which allows us to continue to provide essential frontline services to our residents.”
Major changes to roads in Norwich city centre have seen streets closed off to traffic or pedestrianised.
The council, which says that has created a better environment for shoppers.
Last year, the council agreed increases at the majority of the off-street car parks, including the multi-storey car parks.
Prices went up by 10p an hour at the majority of the car parks, with evening charges up by 20p from £2 to £2.20.
The issue of councils using car parking money on other services has proved controversial.
In 2016, the Department for Local Communities and Local Government said councils should not use parking as “a cash cow”.