Search

Advanced search

'No privacy whatsoever' - Families in fear controversial student development gets green light

PUBLISHED: 15:14 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 14 November 2019

The site next to the Premier Inn in Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer

The site next to the Premier Inn in Duke Street where student flats could be built. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Families living in a riverside apartment block have been left fearing for their privacy after plans to build an eight-storey student housing block nearby were given the narrowest of go-aheads.

Councillor Keith Driver by the two homes in Meadowbrook Close where a sinkhole has appeared in their front gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCouncillor Keith Driver by the two homes in Meadowbrook Close where a sinkhole has appeared in their front gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The controversial proposal to build a student housing development on the car park of the Premier Inn on Duke Street in Norwich went before city councillors on Thursday amid fierce objection from neighbours, including those living in Duke Palace Wharf.

And with the committee finely divided on the application, chairman Keith Driver was left to call on his casting vote to decide the fate of the project, which was a revised version of a previously refused scheme.

However, despite emotive appeals from a dozen neighbours, the scheme was given the green light - a decision that was met with groans of disappointment from its opponents.

A previous attempt to develop the site from Raer Estates/Keypoint Norwich was refused in March 2018, with a planning inspector vindicating the council's decision at appeal.

You may also want to watch:

However, the developer returned with a scaled-back design, reducing the height of the building and the number of flats from 152 to 139 and moving its proposed position further from the riverbank.

However, Martin Schmierer, Green Party councillor for the Mancroft ward, was among those speaking against the proposals, described the revision as "replacing Everest with K2".

Meanwhile, families living in the nearby Duke Palace Wharf, which is around 35 metres away, said they feared for their privacy, sunlight and living conditions should the plans get the go ahead.

Patricia Pascoe-Meinecke, one the neighbours, said: "If this building goes ahead I would have no privacy whatsoever - I would be living in a goldfish bowl."

However, Mr Driver said: "There are not many other places in the city where you can live 35 metres away from your neighbours. Some places you are lucky to even have two metres separating you."

The scheme was recommended for approval by officers and with the vote squared at five votes apiece, Mr Driver used his casting vote to give the application the green light.

Ian Stutely (L), Paul Neale (G), Lesley Grahame (G), Mike Sands (L) and Cate Oliver (L) were the councillors who voted against the plan.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Relief as A47 Bascule Bridge reopens following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bus company calls for action after unruly schoolchildren ‘run riot’ on town route

A school and a bus company are looking at ways to tackle children's unruly behaviour on buses. One driver said they were

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve made some good progress’ – Zimmermann hoping to return in early December for City

Norwich City fans celebrate a heropic block from captain Christoph Zimmermann during his brief Premier League appearance at West Ham in August, before he was injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists