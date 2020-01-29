Search

Advanced search

Drug 'safe space' rooms in Norwich take a step forward

PUBLISHED: 08:03 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 29 January 2020

The council has agreed to make steps to overhaul drug policy and treatment in Norwich. File photo depicting heroin use. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

The council has agreed to make steps to overhaul drug policy and treatment in Norwich. File photo depicting heroin use. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Moves towards a radical new approach to tackling drug addiction have been agreed by councillors.

On Tuesday evening, Norwich councillors voted unanimously for a motion which could see Norwich become a pilot city for safe space drug consumption rooms.

The rooms, which have been introduced in Denmark and Canada, allow drug users to consume illegal substances under the supervision of health care professionals.

The motion was put forward by Norwich City Council Green Party group leader Martin Schmierer, who argued prohibition had always been a failure and said the government needed to rethink its drug policy and instead view it as a health rather than criminal problem.

He said: "Whenever we meet people in Norwich the biggest issue we hear on the doorstep is drugs and it is clear it is a public health crisis. I've spoken to police officers and we can't arrest away the issue. I've spoken to people in law and we can't prosecute away the issue.

"What we need is something radical. Something that eliminates obvious profit incentive."

You may also want to watch:

Outlining the wider benefits of the consumption rooms, Mr Schmierer added they would act as a gateway for rehabilitation and remove drug paraphernalia and needles from streets.

Labour councillor Beth Jones said she backed the motion, but said the origins of drug abuse must also remain a priority.

She added: "We're pulling people out of the river but we need to stop them falling off in the first place. The fabric of society has been decimated and while this motion is great, we need to look into the societal issues such as poor housing which leads people to drugs and look at the broader picture."

The council agreed to ask group leaders to write to the home secretary with concerns over the government's approach and to ask the leader of the council to write to the Department for Education to see an evidence-based drugs education become part of the curriculum.

They will also ask the council's scrutiny committee to examine the implications of Norwich becoming a pilot city for drug safe spaces.

It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics in August indicated that Norwich had the second highest number of drug-poisoning deaths in the country.

The figures also showed the city had the fourth highest number of deaths related to drug misuse.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

East Anglia braces for Brexit: New report predicts economic woe

Pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi has already exported part of the business from its Haverhill site, pictured, to EU countries to insulate it from Brexit Picture: RICHARD GROVES

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Second bid launched to build 180 homes in town

A planning application has been submitted for four homes in Watton. Picture: Google
Drive 24