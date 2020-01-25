Search

Advanced search

Months of major works will include closures on Norwich's ring road

PUBLISHED: 09:01 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 25 January 2020

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich is due to start. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich is due to start. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

Months of work on Norwich's ring road, which will cause major disruption, will start on Monday. (January 27).

Parents protested over the council plans to change the pedestrian crossing on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Neil DidsburyParents protested over the council plans to change the pedestrian crossing on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury

The £650,000 work, in the Colman Road area, will see a string of road closures and diversions, including for buses.

The work, including changes to traffic light timings and alterations to crossings, will continue until Friday, April 17.

Council bosses say it will cause disruption, but cut congestion in the long-term.

Throughout the work, right turns will be banned from Colman Road into South Park Avenue.

Morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMorning rush hour traffic on Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Highland Road, Muriel Road and Mornington Road will be closed where they meet Colman Road, while Waldeck Road will be closed at the Mile End Road end.

From Monday, January 27 until Friday, March 6, right turns will be banned from both sides of Unthank Road on to Colman Road/Mile End Road.

Right turns from Colman Road/Mile End Road into Unthank Road will be banned in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, some parts of Unthank Road will be closed.

There will also be periods where roads close between 7pm and 6am.

Colman Road/Mile End Road will have closures each night from Monday, February 24 until Friday, March 6, between Newmarket Road and North Park Avenue.

From Monday, March 30 until Friday, April 10, Colman Road will shut at night from the Unthank Road and North Park Avenue junctions. South Park Avenue will also be closed at that time.

First's blue line 25 buses will be diverted for 12 weeks.

Buses will follow the normal route towards UEA, but due to the right turn ban from Unthank Road, will turn left along the ring road and turn at the roundabout to resume the normal route to the university for the first few weeks.

Buses will not go via South Park Avenue towards the city centre, but via The Avenues, ring road and Unthank Road.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: "This part of the ring road has been identified as a key area where capacity improvements are needed to improve journey times across the city.

We appreciate there will be frustration for motorists, but the improvements will reduce delays in the long term."

Governors and parents at nearby Colman Junior School are concerned the changes could make the area more dangerous for schoolchildren.

Most Read

Rare ‘dragon scale’ discovered on north Norfolk coast

(Pictured) Michelle Smith, 49, of Edgefield, found the

Water supply failure hits huge area of Norwich and Norfolk

Anglian water is investigating as homes across Norwich are left without water. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

‘My wife couldn’t drive that big old thing’: 108mph pig farmer’s driving ban plea

Pig farmer Christopher Cole was caught doing 108mph on the A47 Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See inside first homes on town’s growing 5,000 estate as families move in

Lee Barnard, Sales and Marketing Director of Hopkins Homes. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Vicar gets poison pen letters and has tyres slashed in Abbey row

Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

12 unexpected deaths in two months to be investigated at mental health trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said it will fully investigate 12 unexpected deaths at the trust in November and December Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Lorry driver arrested after cyclist dies in A47 crash

The crash happened on the A47 between the Saddlebow Interchange and the Hardwick Roundabout Picture: Ian Burt

Months of major works will include closures on Norwich’s ring road

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich is due to start. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24