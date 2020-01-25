Months of major works will include closures on Norwich's ring road

Months of work in the Colman Road area of Norwich is due to start. Pic: Dan Grimmer Archant

Months of work on Norwich's ring road, which will cause major disruption, will start on Monday. (January 27).

Parents protested over the council plans to change the pedestrian crossing on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury Parents protested over the council plans to change the pedestrian crossing on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Neil Didsbury

The £650,000 work, in the Colman Road area, will see a string of road closures and diversions, including for buses.

The work, including changes to traffic light timings and alterations to crossings, will continue until Friday, April 17.

Council bosses say it will cause disruption, but cut congestion in the long-term.

Throughout the work, right turns will be banned from Colman Road into South Park Avenue.

Morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Morning rush hour traffic on Colman Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Highland Road, Muriel Road and Mornington Road will be closed where they meet Colman Road, while Waldeck Road will be closed at the Mile End Road end.

From Monday, January 27 until Friday, March 6, right turns will be banned from both sides of Unthank Road on to Colman Road/Mile End Road.

Right turns from Colman Road/Mile End Road into Unthank Road will be banned in both directions.

On Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, some parts of Unthank Road will be closed.

There will also be periods where roads close between 7pm and 6am.

Colman Road/Mile End Road will have closures each night from Monday, February 24 until Friday, March 6, between Newmarket Road and North Park Avenue.

From Monday, March 30 until Friday, April 10, Colman Road will shut at night from the Unthank Road and North Park Avenue junctions. South Park Avenue will also be closed at that time.

First's blue line 25 buses will be diverted for 12 weeks.

Buses will follow the normal route towards UEA, but due to the right turn ban from Unthank Road, will turn left along the ring road and turn at the roundabout to resume the normal route to the university for the first few weeks.

Buses will not go via South Park Avenue towards the city centre, but via The Avenues, ring road and Unthank Road.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: "This part of the ring road has been identified as a key area where capacity improvements are needed to improve journey times across the city.

We appreciate there will be frustration for motorists, but the improvements will reduce delays in the long term."

Governors and parents at nearby Colman Junior School are concerned the changes could make the area more dangerous for schoolchildren.