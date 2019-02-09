Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Drivers will face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on maintenance of a bridge built less than five years ago as part of a £27.7m shake-up.

Four weeks of maintenance work on the south side of the new Postwick Bridge over the A47, to the east of Norwich, is due to begin on Monday, February 11.

The bridge is part of the Postwick Hub, which opened to traffic in December 2015, with minor improvements made the following year.

The junction links the A47 to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, now known as the Broadland Northway and is also due to serve the Broadland Gate development once that is constructed.

A council spokeswoman said the maintenance needs to be carried out on a bridge joint which consists of a rubber strip and the channel it sits in.

She said the joints on the bridge need to be able to move very small amounts, so work needs to be done to ensure that it can move those tiny amounts as required, into the future.

The bill for the work includes putting up scaffolding and having traffic management in place, all of which would be covered by the £119,000.

At first, the work should not affect drivers.

But, to allow a later stage of the work to be carried out safely, one of the north-east bound lanes, leading up to and over the bridge, will need to be closed for two weeks.

That is due to happen from Monday, February 18, although council bosses hope that it will take less than two weeks, depending upon the weather.

Norfolk County Council warned drivers that they may need to allow extra time for their journeys while that lane closure is in place.

Officers at Norfolk County Council said they had picked half-term week to begin that lane closure, because traffic during that period is expected to be lighter.

The county council thanked people in advance for their patience while the maintenance work, which will cost £119,000, is done.

Drivers faced diversions in August and September last year when work was carried out on the older of the two bridges on the Postwick Hub.

That £65,000 work saw overnight work to resurface the road over the bridge.