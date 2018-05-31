Road will be closed for a week so £31,000 zebra crossing can be installed

A zebra crossing is to be put in place in Drayton Road, near the junction with Stone Road. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Work to put in a new zebra crossing means one of Norwich’s main roads will need to be closed for a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party. Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party.

The £31,000 work to install the crossing on Drayton Road, close to the junction with Stone Road, is due to begin on Monday, June 29.

Norfolk County Council says the work is likely to take up to five weeks to finish, depending on the weather.

The council says the new crossing, just to the west of Stone Road, will make it much easier for pedestrians to cross the busy Drayton Road.

The work will mean that Drayton Road will need to be shut to traffic for one week at the end of July.

The closures would be in place from 9.30am until 3.30pm from Monday, July 27 until Friday, July 31.

You may also want to watch:

Stone Road will need to be closed to through traffic for the full five weeks, 24 hours a day, from Monday, June 29 until Friday, July 31.

Norfolk County Council officers say that access to properties within the closures will be maintained.

The council says that a fully signed diversion for the Drayton Road closure will be via A1402 Aylsham Road and A1024 Mill Cross Road.

And access to Stone Road will be via its junction with A1402 Aylsham Road, while the work is being done.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “The county council thanks people for their patience while this work to install the pedestrian crossing is carried out.”

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross, had backed the creation of the zebra crossing. She responded to last November’s consultation saying: “I fully support the Zebra crossing as it will make it safer for residents to cross. Many residents over the years have asked for one.”

However, First buses responded to the consultation with concerns about the crossing being on a raised table. They said: “Dismayed that yet more traffic calming is taking place in this way, not only will the construction cause significant disruption to bus services on Drayton Road (every 15 minutes), but it is yet another example of the city council slowing buses down.”

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.