Search

Advanced search

Road will be closed for a week so £31,000 zebra crossing can be installed

PUBLISHED: 12:33 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 19 June 2020

A zebra crossing is to be put in place in Drayton Road, near the junction with Stone Road. Pic: Google Street View

A zebra crossing is to be put in place in Drayton Road, near the junction with Stone Road. Pic: Google Street View

Google Street View

Work to put in a new zebra crossing means one of Norwich’s main roads will need to be closed for a week.

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party.Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross. Pic: Labour Party.

The £31,000 work to install the crossing on Drayton Road, close to the junction with Stone Road, is due to begin on Monday, June 29.

Norfolk County Council says the work is likely to take up to five weeks to finish, depending on the weather.

The council says the new crossing, just to the west of Stone Road, will make it much easier for pedestrians to cross the busy Drayton Road.

The work will mean that Drayton Road will need to be shut to traffic for one week at the end of July.

The closures would be in place from 9.30am until 3.30pm from Monday, July 27 until Friday, July 31.

You may also want to watch:

Stone Road will need to be closed to through traffic for the full five weeks, 24 hours a day, from Monday, June 29 until Friday, July 31.

Norfolk County Council officers say that access to properties within the closures will be maintained.

The council says that a fully signed diversion for the Drayton Road closure will be via A1402 Aylsham Road and A1024 Mill Cross Road.

And access to Stone Road will be via its junction with A1402 Aylsham Road, while the work is being done.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “The county council thanks people for their patience while this work to install the pedestrian crossing is carried out.”

Chrissie Rumsby, Labour county councillor for Mile Cross, had backed the creation of the zebra crossing. She responded to last November’s consultation saying: “I fully support the Zebra crossing as it will make it safer for residents to cross. Many residents over the years have asked for one.”

However, First buses responded to the consultation with concerns about the crossing being on a raised table. They said: “Dismayed that yet more traffic calming is taking place in this way, not only will the construction cause significant disruption to bus services on Drayton Road (every 15 minutes), but it is yet another example of the city council slowing buses down.”

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24