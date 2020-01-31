Video

Dozens turn out for Brexit Day bash marking 'historic and monumental' event

Jamie Mathlin, and Janet and Stephen Rix with Union flags atThe Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

People took to a mid Norfolk pub wearing red, white and blue to celebrate the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

A reveller in a Boris Johnson mask enjoys the EU leaving party at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A reveller in a Boris Johnson mask enjoys the EU leaving party at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

The Railway Tavern, in Dereham, hosted a Brexit Day party to commemorate the historic occasion, which saw the UK leave the EU, 1,316 days after the country voted to do so.

At Friday evening's get-together, which had interest from 140 people on Facebook, people were offered a British and European buffet including British Yorkshire pudding, waffles from Belgium, cheese from France and tortilla from Spain. Live music including rock duo Cockney Jock and Johnny Flinton, began at 8pm ahead of the big celebrations at 11pm.

Tavern landlord, Paul Sandford, said: "At 11pm we will have Big Ben chiming and will have British music such as Rule Britannia.

"The response has been Brilliant tonight, we have been really busy and people are having a laugh, which is what we wanted.

Paul Sandford, landlord, and his son-in-law Bobbie Buchan, outside The Railway Tavern in Dereham which has hosted a EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Paul Sandford, landlord, and his son-in-law Bobbie Buchan, outside The Railway Tavern in Dereham which has hosted a EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"This is a historic and monumental event and we felt it was important to have an event for it, whether people are celebrating or shedding a tear, there's a place for everyone at the Tavern tonight."

As well as members of the public dressing in red white and blue, there were even a couple of canines dressed up and enjoying the event.

One party-goer, Janet Rix, 62, who travelled from Westcliffe-on-Sea just for the event, said: "We heard about the event on Facebook and thought it would be a laugh to come and have a party.

"My family live in Europe and I do a lot of work around the continent, I love Europe."

Dozens of people attended the The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party to mark Brexit day. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Dozens of people attended the The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party to mark Brexit day. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Another visiter to the area, Jamie Mathlin, 51, from Stowmarket said: "I work in Europe, I came back from Germany a couple of days ago. I don't have a problem with Europe, it's the union that I'm not keen on.

"I don't like the way everybody has gone completely against each other on the topic of Brexit, I hope that we can all come together now."

The Taven was decorated from head to toe in all things British including a large Union Flag on the front of the pub, Boris Johnson masks and Winston Churchill posters.

Mr Sandford said: "When I was putting up the flag this morning everybody was beeping their horn in support. I'm very patriotic."

Yorkshire puddings and roast beef on offer as part of the British buffet at the EU leaving party at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Yorkshire puddings and roast beef on offer as part of the British buffet at the EU leaving party at The Railway Tavern in Dereham. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Johnny Flinton performs live at The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Johnny Flinton performs live at The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Stephen Jones came decked in Union flags for The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Stephen Jones came decked in Union flags for The Railway Tavern in Dereham's EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A Union flag was hung outside The Railway Tavern in Dereham for its EU leaving party marking Brexit. Picture: Lauren De Boise. A Union flag was hung outside The Railway Tavern in Dereham for its EU leaving party marking Brexit. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Boris Johnson's face and Union flags decorated The Railway Tavern in Dereham for its EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Boris Johnson's face and Union flags decorated The Railway Tavern in Dereham for its EU leaving party. Picture: Lauren De Boise.