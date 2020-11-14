New homes plan revealed for village

Developers want to build on land off Downham Road, at Watlington Picture: Chris Bishop Archantt

Twenty-five new homes could be built in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

VLH Developments Limited wants to build on land off Downham Road, in Watlington.

It says in its application for outline planning permission: “The site is located within a settlement well served by local facilities as recognised in the adopted development plan and comprises a sustainable location for new housing development.

“The proposal would provide a comprehensive redevelopment of the land at the rear

of 24 – 36 Downham Road in contrast to the piecemeal in depth tandem development

that has taken place on some neighbouring plots.

“The illustrative proposal incorporates two storey and single storey development that again responds to the local context and reinforces the local distinctiveness of Watlington.”

So far, there have been two objections. One states the development would bring more traffic and added strain to the village school and GP surgery. The other says the site is home to protected newts.