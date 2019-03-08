Are Downham homes set for go ahead?

A descision will be taken on a fresh application to develop land off Pince Henry Place, in Downham Maket Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Plans for 19 homes on a paddock are coming back before councillors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Fidock applied to develop land off Prince Henry Place, in Downham Market, in November 2017.

The application was thrown out by councillors and an appeal was dismissed in June 2018, over its impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Now councillors are being recommended to approve an amended plan.

Downham Market Town Council objects. It states: "The proposal, by reason of the number of units proposed, results in a cramped form of development and lack of amenity space, which is not in harmony with and does not enhance the form and character of the building characteristics of the locality or its setting.

The unclassified road serving the site is considered to be inadequate to serve the development proposed, by reason of its restricted width and lack of passing provision." Objections from members of the public included increased traffic and over-supply of housing in the town.

You may also want to watch:

But a report to councillors says: "Whilst the concerns of the town council and local residents are noted, this site lies within

the development area of the town and there has been an expectation for its development with housing for some considerable time.

"The proposal now addresses the concerns expressed by the planning inspector on appeal, in that there is a better visual transition from bungalows to two storey units across the site.

"The effect upon the character and appearance of the area is now considered to be fully acceptable. There are no objections raised by technical consultees."

West Norfolk councillors were originally set to decide the application last month. But the planning committee agreed to defer its decision for further discussions with the applicant.

Officials have asked whether they would consider reducing the number of houses,

But the developer has said that the density of properties has not previously been an issue.

Councillors will discuss the scheme at Monday's planning committee meeting.