Domestic abuse campaigners heading to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:57 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 28 March 2019

Charlotte Hart, 19, and her mother Claire, 50, were killed near the Castle Sports Complex in Spalding, Lincolnshire. Pic: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Charlotte Hart, 19, and her mother Claire, 50, were killed near the Castle Sports Complex in Spalding, Lincolnshire. Pic: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Two renowned domestic abuse campaigners are coming to Norfolk to share their story at three events.

Luke and Ryan Hart suffered tragedy in 2016 when their abusive father murdered their mother Claire and sister Charlotte in a car park in Lincolnshire, before killing himself.

They have since become committed advocates for domestic abuse change, releasing the book Operation Lighthouse: Reflections on our Family’s Devastating Story of Coercive Control and Domestic Homicide.

They are coming to Norfolk to hold three seminars discussing coercion and control, and wider elements of domestic abuse.

The events, in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth in April are all fully-booked and around 680 attendees will be taking part.

Organised by The Norfolk Adult Safeguarding Board, the pair will discuss their family’s story of domestic abuse, before allowing the audience to ask questions.

