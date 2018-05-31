Man who threw dog poo over his fence fined £80

A Norfolk council has fined a mean £80 after he threw a plastic bag of dog poo over his garden fence. Picture: Archant Archant © 2008

A Norfolk council has fined a man £80 after he threw a plastic bag of dog poo over his garden fence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A dog bin in Mulbarton. Picture: STUART ANDERSON A dog bin in Mulbarton. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

A man from Whissonsett, near Dereham, was seen throwing a plastic bag full of dog poo over his garden fence and onto a public footpath by a member of the public.

You may also want to watch:

Breckland Council enforcement officers investigated the littering offence and the man admitted to littering and accepted the fine.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: "Breckland Council takes littering and fly tipping seriously, not only to protect environment, but also to help protect public safety.

"I simply dread to think what would have happened if a child had attempted to open the bag, and the resulting medical issues that could have been raised by this reckless behaviour."

Breckland residents can report any fly tip and littering incidents at www.breckland.gov.uk/littering