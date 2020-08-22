Search

Advanced search

City centre pub gets green light for major revamp

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 August 2020

The Dog House in Norwich is set for a major revamp Photo by Mark Bullimore

The Dog House in Norwich is set for a major revamp Photo by Mark Bullimore

Mark Bullimore

A city pub has been given the green light for a major refurbishment following a takeover early this year.

In February it was revealed that the Dog House on St Georges Street had been taken over by Punch Pubs - the same team that transformed another of the city’s watering holes - The Wildman on Bedford Street.

At the time, the group stated it had plans for a significant overhaul of the pub, which is opposite St Andrew’s Hall, and went to Norwich City Council for permission to do just this the same month.

It submitted four separate planning applications to the council for different aspects of the refurbishment, all of which have now been agreed by planners at City Hall.

The refurbishments will include changes to the interior of the pub, a reconfiguration of its beer garden and the addition of permanent seating booths outside.

You may also want to watch:

The plans also call for the pub to be completely repainted on the outside, with the current beige replaced with a grey and black facade, with dark teal doors and a new hanging sign.

Papers submitted with the original applications say the new look will “breathe new life into the public house, providing an improved space for visitors to the local area to enjoy”.

Speaking of the takeover in February, Punch’s chief executive officer, Clive Chesser, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Dog House into the Punch family and look forward to working together with our new publicans and their teams.”

Punch Pubs was behind a £130,000 refurbishment of The Wildman, which was carried out over the course of 2019 before it relaunched in September of that year.

The chain, which has its headquarters in Burton-upon-Trent, was also responsible for a £420,000 revamp of The King’s Head in Cromer and has 122 venues nationwide. Its Norfolk pubs include the Norkie in Bowthorpe, The Stanley Arms in Norwich and The Bull in Walsingham.

It had originally been hoped that the revamp would be complete for the summer, but with the application only approved this month meant this was not possible.

Punch Pubs was approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Park. picture: Provided by the family

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Poster and ticket from Sex Pistols’ 1977 Cromer gig up for grabs

A ticket from the The Sex Pistols gig at Cromer Links Theatre in 1977 is going under the hammer next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

City pizza branch sacked worker after she fell pregnant, tribunal hears

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City pizza branch sacked worker after she fell pregnant, tribunal hears

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Park. picture: Provided by the family

City could lose more office space as bid for 36 new flats is mooted

The Atrium on Merchant's Court in Norwich, which could be partially turned into flats. Picture: Archant

Let the bells ring - Village church to chime for first time in almost 30 years

Bell hanger Andrew Ogden, left, with the volunteers helping to remove the bells from St Peters Church at Hedenham to be retuned, pictured with the tenor (largest) bell. From left, Chris Tyacke, secretary of Hedenham PCC; David Ledsham; Rachael Moralee; and John Connor. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub gets green light for major revamp

The Dog House in Norwich is set for a major revamp Photo by Mark Bullimore