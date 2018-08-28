Search

Which north Norfolk town has had twice as many dog fouling reports as any other?

PUBLISHED: 15:51 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:55 31 December 2018

A sign on Cromer Promenade asking dog owners to clean up after their pets. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Cromer has claimed the unenviable title of dog mess capital of north Norfolk, with more than twice as many incidents reported in the town over the past four years than anywhere else in the district, figures have revealed.

Data obtained from North Norfolk District Council under a Freedom of Information request show that there were 153 reported dog fouling incidents reported around Cromer from 2014 to mid-December 2018, well ahead of the next-nearest locations: Fakenham (with 74), North Walsham (70) and Sheringham (67).

Other centres where dog fouling was reported in the same time frame included Holt (37), Stalham (21), Mundesley (21), Wells (16), Bacton (13), Hoveton (13), Northrepps (10), Walsingham (10), Sculthorpe (eight), Blakeney (six) and Walcott (six).

It comes as the council launches a fresh bid to crack down on dog fouling, with environmental rangers stepping up their patrols as part of an ongoing battle to tackle what it described as “the blight of dog mess in north Norfolk”.

The council said Sheringham prom was one area in particular that would be targeted because of an increase in reports there, despite only logging two dog mess incidents in the entire town from January to mid-December in 2018.

Between 2014 to 2017 there were seven reported incidents on the promenade at Sheringham, the same number as was reported on Cromer’s prom over the same period.

Nigel Lloyd, the council’s environment portfolio holder, said: “An increase in dog mess often happens when the clocks go back and the evenings get darker, but that is not an excuse.

“Dog mess impacts visitors and locals alike, and spoils everyone’s enjoyment of places such as the prom.”

Anyone not picking up after their dog can be served a fixed-penalty notice of £80.

Other common locations for dog fouling incidents in Cromer included Tucker Street, with seven reported 2014-2017, Cliff Drive (also with seven), The Gangway with five and 10 on Norwich Road, including Roughton.

Fakenham’s hot spots included Norwich Road, where 10 incidents were reported, and Rudham Stile Lane, which had eight.

-Do you know a public spot in North Norfolk which is regularly subject to dog fouling? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

