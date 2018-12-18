Crackdown on dog fouling will continue at prom

A crackdown on dog fouling in north Norfolk is under way. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Environmental rangers are stepping up their patrols as part of an ongoing bid to tackle the blight of dog mess in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Prom will be one of the places that will see increased monitoring by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) rangers because of an increase in reports of the problem there.

Nigel Lloyd, NNDC portfolio holder for environment, said: “An increase in dog mess often happens when the clocks go back and the evenings get darker, but that is not an excuse.

“Dog mess impacts visitors and locals alike, and spoils everyone’s enjoyment of places such as the prom.”

It is an offence not to pick up after your dog. If this is witnessed by NNDC officers, offenders will be served with fixed-penalty notices of £80.

Dog fouling can be reported at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk

keep up to date by following the council’s environmental protection team on Twitter @NNDCEPteam.