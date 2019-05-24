Search

Diversions revealed for when roads close for weeks during £700,000 Norwich roundabout work

24 May, 2019 - 16:36
The Earlham Fiveways roundabout. Picture: Nick Butcher

Disruption which will close roads around a key Norwich roundabout for weeks will be worth it, say council leaders, because it will make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

Further details have been released about the upcoming £700,000 work on Earlham Fiveways roundabout and the diversions which will need to be in place once it starts.

Work to change the layout of the roundabout will begin on Monday, June 3, with the Transport for Norwich project aimed at cutting accidents at the junction.

The past three years have seen 13 people hurt at the roundabout, with four of them seriously injured. Council officers say a high proportion have been cyclists.

The work will see the roundabout's central island resized, new toucan crossings, new lighting, traffic islands, a new raised table and 20mph speed limit in Gypsy Lane.

And Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council's cabinet member with responsibility for the Transport for Norwich partnership, said: "This work is specifically to address road safety issues in the Earlham Road area. It's in direct response to higher-than-average accident records at the Fiveways roundabout, which show cyclists to be at highest risk of personal injury.

"It's important that we continue to source DfT funding for projects like this, which significantly improve major cycle routes and hopefully encourage less confident cyclists to take to the road more regularly.

"We apologise that there will be disruption while the changes take place and would like to thank everyone for their patience.

Councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.Councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

"This has been programmed so most of the work will be over the school and university summer holidays to help reduce the impact."

During the work there will be road closures at the Earlham Fiveways junctions with Gypsy Lane, Bluebell Road and Earlham Green Lane until the project is finished at the end of August.

With three of the five roads leading off the roundabout out of action, drivers will have to make use of diversions which will be put in place.

The council has produced a map to show those diversions.

Earlham Road will still be open to traffic going across the roundabout, but it will mean diversions and disruption to bus services run by First and Konectbus.

