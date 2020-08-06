Council to re-introduce parking charges from this weekend

Car parking charges are to return at council-owned facilities from this weekend.

The Market Street car park in Wymondham will no longer be free to use from Friday, August 7. Picture: Daniel Moxon The Market Street car park in Wymondham will no longer be free to use from Friday, August 7. Picture: Daniel Moxon

South Norfolk District Council made all its car parks free to use in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown to help prevent the spread of the disease and to give people an incentive to use their local high street.

But that offer ends on Friday, August, 7, when parking charges will return to SNDC-operated sites in Wymondham, Diss and Loddon.

As it was before the pandemic, parking will be free for the first hour and people will have the option to pay by phone.

“It is important that the council continues to support local businesses during the recovery and that residents who want to return to the high street can find a parking space near to the shops,” a council spokesperson said.

“The council does not make a profit from car parking. All of the money goes back into providing the service.”

