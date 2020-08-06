Search

Advanced search

Council to re-introduce parking charges from this weekend

PUBLISHED: 11:31 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 06 August 2020

The Market Street car park in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

The Market Street car park in Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Archant

Car parking charges are to return at council-owned facilities from this weekend.

The Market Street car park in Wymondham will no longer be free to use from Friday, August 7. Picture: Daniel MoxonThe Market Street car park in Wymondham will no longer be free to use from Friday, August 7. Picture: Daniel Moxon

South Norfolk District Council made all its car parks free to use in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus lockdown to help prevent the spread of the disease and to give people an incentive to use their local high street.

But that offer ends on Friday, August, 7, when parking charges will return to SNDC-operated sites in Wymondham, Diss and Loddon.

You may also want to watch:

As it was before the pandemic, parking will be free for the first hour and people will have the option to pay by phone.

“It is important that the council continues to support local businesses during the recovery and that residents who want to return to the high street can find a parking space near to the shops,” a council spokesperson said.

“The council does not make a profit from car parking. All of the money goes back into providing the service.”

READ MORE: Business booming for cafés and pubs as customers Eat Out To Help Out

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Tragic accident’ - four-year-old child died after being trapped between stairgates

The death of a four-year-old child after being trapped between two stairgates was a tragic accident, a serious case review has found. Pictured, stock image of stair safety gates. Picture: Yevtony/Getty Images

80 new jobs as factory starts overnight production to feed veggie demand

Linda McCartneys in Fakenham is recruiting 80 new people to join the team. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We can’t keep up’ - Business booming for cafés and pubs as customers Eat Out To Help Out

Aideen Summers, owner of The Lemon Tree café in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seafood shop faces closure after more than 60 years after rates row

Cookies Crab Shop, Salthouse. Owners Peter and Suzanne McKnespiey say it is unfair that they have not been given business rate relief. Picture: Antony Kelly

Vrancic expects to stay with City but admits interest from Germany

Mario Vrancic expects to remain with Norwich City following relegation to the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich one of two UK cities pioneering recycling trial

Stefan Gurney and the team at the Norwich BID (inset) will be working with city businesses to recycle more of their waste. Picture: Archant

Thousands spent on probe amid resignations at seaside parish council

Kathryn Wendt chair of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council which has been through an 'awful time.' The parish includes the beach at Scratby and Ormesby St Margaret on the Broads Picture: Liz Coates/Nick Butcher