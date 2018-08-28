Search

Advanced search

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

PUBLISHED: 10:51 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 December 2018

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

The owner of a restaurant that was forced to close after a “severe” cockroach infestation that posed a risk to public health has pleaded with customers to give them another chance after it re-opened.

Diss Tandoori has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon ParkinDiss Tandoori has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which this weekend re-opened to customers for the first time since the closure, insisted the business had learnt its lesson and instigated new health, cleaning and pest control policies.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut the Indian restaurant, on Shelfanger Road in Diss, in November.

Environmental health officer Annmarie O’Toole told the court that a “rug” of cockroaches was discovered in the restaurant’s poppadom warmer with a further 50 cockroaches discovered in a bin that stored uncooked rice.

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon ParkinSahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

She added: “The whole premises were found to be filthy. There was lots of waste and the cleaning was very poor. There was a black dustbin used to store uncooked rice. We lifted the lid and we were shocked to see a number of cockroaches running away. I couldn’t possibly count how many, but it was in excess of 50.”

Mr Shahriya, who has lived in Diss for 12 years and previously worked at the restaurant before taking it over from the previous owner in August, said: “I was always honest with the court and with South Norfolk Council and I try to honest with customers. The council said I needed to go to court and I couldn’t disagree with that because I had seen the evidence of it with my own eyes.

“We have been closed six or seven weeks and I have been working closely with pest control specialists who have been using chemicals to sort out the problems and get rid of the cockroaches.

An image of the cockroach infested poppadom warmer shown at Norwich Magistrates’ Court which granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori. Photo: South Norfolk CouncilAn image of the cockroach infested poppadom warmer shown at Norwich Magistrates’ Court which granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori. Photo: South Norfolk Council

“I had a meeting with the council and the pest controllers that said everything was okay, but I said I wanted them to give it another week of treatment, even though it meant staying closed and losing money, because I wanted to be extra sure that everything was alright.”

Despite the high profile public health issues customers returned on Friday when the restaurant re-opened.

Mr Shahriya said: “We have loyal customers and many were back for the first night of re-opening. I am really grateful that they have given us the opportunity after such a bad thing.

Diss Tandoori was shut in November over public health concerns after a cockroach infestation was discovered. Picture: Simon ParkinDiss Tandoori was shut in November over public health concerns after a cockroach infestation was discovered. Picture: Simon Parkin

“The council has given us permission to open but I have asked them to visit regularly because I want customers to know that everything is fine and to have confidence in us and give us a chance.

“A lot of people have said why don’t you change the name or the signs outside, but I didn’t want to do that because people will know it is still me anyway. I want to be honest with the customers I can change the name but I can’t change my face.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Complete France advent calendar competition!

#includeImage($article, 225)

You could buy a stunning French château for less than you think

#includeImage($article, 225)

Quiz: Where in France should I live?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Where to spend New Year’s Eve in France

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is the French ‘Réveillon’?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser boss ignores plea from Norwich staff to keep their store open

House of Fraser boss Mike Ashley. Staff at the company's Norwich store have yet to receive a response to a letter they sent him about the store's closure. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Woman rescued from Norfolk marshes after dramatic blue-light search

Thornham marsh Photo: Martin Sizeland

‘Society sees pets as throwaway items’ - animal sanctuaries slam pet owners following festive influx

Animal sanctuaries in Norfolk have seen an influx of new arrivals over the festive period. Rudolf the sheep was found collapsed and abandoned near Foulsham. Picture: Hallswood Animal Sanctuary

Here are 19 great TV shows to look out for in 2019

Peaky Blinders, Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) - (C) Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd & Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd 2016 - Photographer: Robert Viglasky
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists