‘Filthy’ restaurant remains closed as probe continues into cockroach infestation

PUBLISHED: 12:36 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:36 14 November 2018

Cockroaches were found in the kitchen of Diss Tandoori on Shelfanger Road in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

A Norfolk restaurant closed due to a cockroach infestation is to remain shut for the foreseeable future while ways to tackle the problem are assessed.

A “severe” cockroach infestation which posed a risk to public health forced the closure of Diss Tandoori, on Shelfanger Road in Diss.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order on November 6 to shut the Indian restaurant which was described as “filthy”.

Food safety inspectors and pest controllers are due to meet this week to discuss the extent of the infestation at the premise where the emergency prohibition order to prevent the restaurant from operating as a food business will remain in force.

South Norfolk Cabinet member, Lisa Neal said: “Diss Tandoori continues to be closed due to the public health risk from cockroaches.

“Our Food Health and Safety Team will be meeting the pest control company on Friday so that we can ascertain the exact extent of the problem.

“We will of course, continue to work with the business to ensure that it can open and trade as soon as possible but only once we are satisfied that there are no health risks associated with the premises.”

Environmental health officers had visited the restaurant on November 1 after a customer reported that a cockroach had fallen off their plate.

Magistrates heard they found a “rug” of cockroaches in the restaurant’s poppadom warmer, while a further 50 cockroaches were discovered in a bin that stored uncooked rice, while others were found crawling over onions.

Speaking after the hearing, the restaurant’s manager, Sahil Shahriy, said he was working with the council and pest control to rectify the problem.

He added: “We want to work with the council because we don’t want anything to harm the public.”

