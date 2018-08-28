Diss replaces council leader with two deputies

New Deputy Mayoress, Cllr Sonia Browne and Deputy Council Leader, Cllr Simon Olander will assist Diss Mayor Trevor Wenman, centre, until elections in May.

Diss Town Council has solved the problem of the sudden decision of its leader to step down by replacing him with two roles — deputy leader and deputy mayor.

Town mayor Trevor Wenman had already indicated he would temporarily combine his mayoral role with the responsibilities of council leader until elections in May after Councillor Julian Mason stood down with immediate effect last month.

At a meeting of the council Mr Wenman suggested creating two temporary deputy roles to assist him, taken up by councillors interested in standing for leader or mayor at the election.

Councillor Simon Olander was subsequently elected deputy leader with Councillor Sonia Browne voted in as deputy mayor.

Mr Mason, who was elected unanimously in May as council leader, a post created two years ago when the mayoral role was split into two, said there remained unresolved issues and he had concluded standing down would be best for everyone.