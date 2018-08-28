Diss Mayor follows council leader in stepping down

Diss Mayor Trevor Wenman who has annonced he will step down at the end of his current term in office. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Diss is set to be seeking a new mayor as well as resolving the issue of the role council leader.

Mayor Trevor Wenman has announced he will not stand again for the role of Mayor at the end of his second term in May when a successor will be elected.

Answering a listener’s question on Diss-based station Park Radio, he said: “I definitely won’t be standing for mayor again. I have done it for two years running. We have the elections on the May 2.”

It comes just weeks after the leader of Diss Town Council stepped down with immediate effect.

Councillor Julian Mason, who was elected unanimously in May as council leader, a post created two years ago when the mayoral role was split into two, said there remained unresolved issues and he had concluded standing down would be best for everyone.

Diss Town Council will next month discuss the future of the role of council leader

A semi-retired local government officer, who has lived in Diss since 1995, when he was re-elected earlier this year, Mr Wenman said: “Being mayor is a difficult job. It’s not about what I want to achieve it’s about the council and what we can achieve together.”