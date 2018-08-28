Search

Market place road closed for electrical work

PUBLISHED: 15:45 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 27 November 2018

Diss Market Place near Sanda's is closed for electrical work by UK Power Network. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

Diss Market Place is once again subject to road closures caused by vital electrical work.

UK Power Networks have shut off the road outside Sanda’s and St Mary’s church to replace electrical joints.

The road will be closed until Thursday, November 29 and will be reopened in time for the usual Friday Market.

To access the market place, vehicles can drive down Market Hill and exit via Chapel Street.

Vehicles travelling down St Nicholas Street will not be able to access the Market Place and will be diverted at the junction along Mount Street.

The closure is the latest in a string of electrical works in and around Diss Heritage Triangle, including five days of repairs beginning around Wednesday, November 14, and works in early October that extended to Mere Street.

Diss Town Council have apologised for the inconvenience.

