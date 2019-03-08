Appeal could revive house on stilts on Waveney riverbank plans

Land backing on to the River Waveney in Fair Green, Diss, where the house on stilts would have been built.

Twice-refused proposals to build a modern-looking house on stilts close to the bank of the River Waveney are to decided by a planning inspector.

Plans for a two-bedroom house on stilts in Diss, which could be revived at appeal.

In November, Conclomeg Construction Ltd had plans for a raised home on Riverside in Diss refused by South Norfolk Council's planning committee.

The decision came around 18 months after an outline plan for the same plot was also refused by the committee.

Now, the final decision over the scheme has been taken out of the council's hands, after applicant Andy Robinson lodged an appeal over the refusal with the Planning Inspectorate.

The plans called for the eye-catching home to be built on the land at the junction of Riverside and Lower Denmark Street.

A plot of land in Diss where a house on stilts could be built.

However, South Norfolk's planning committee refused it, arguing it would have an adverse impact on nearby listed buildings - particularly those in Fair Green.

Now though, the final say on whether the build can go ahead lies in the hands of a planning inspector, with a decision to be made over it in the coming months.

Mr Robinson said: “The main issue was the listed buildings fronting Lower Denmark Street and the conservation area, which 75pc of Diss is laying in. Fair Green lies in the Diss conservation area, but I'm sure some of the residents think it's the other way around.

“This does not stop, and should not stop moving forward - progressing - which has been going on since year dot.

“Gone are the days of being cave dwellers, round houses and homes built on a layer of oak beams.

“Yes, preserve the drafty, cold, crumbling house which costs a small fortune to maintain and heat.

“These properties, I believe, one day will be empty. The younger generation doesn't want them and are asking for modern, warm and cheap to run properties.

“I hope the relevant bodies will be able to see sense, and that old and modern can go hand in hand.”

However, in rejecting the original plans, South Norfolk council said the proposals would be damaging to the feel of the area.

A South Norfolk spokesman said at the time: “More development to the west and vernacular style buildings to the east would result in a development that would have a deterimental impact upon the character and appearance of the locality.”