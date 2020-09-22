Teenager becomes one of UK’s youngest councillors

Kieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town Council Archant

A Norfolk teenager has become one of the country’s youngest town councillors.

Kieran Murphy, who hails from Diss and turned 18 last month, is officially the newest member of Diss Town Council.

He can now consider himself to be one of the UK’s youngest town representatives, with the age to become a councillor fixed at 18 years old.

Mr Murphy first got involved with local politics in 2017 when, aged only 15, he joined the newly-formed Diss Youth Council to become its leader and chairman.

Having celebrated a birthday milestone this year, he decided to take his responsibilities one step further by making the leap from junior town council to senior level.

After discussing his intentions with town mayor, Sonia Browne, Mr Murphy was unanimously co-opted into Diss Town Council on September 16.

“When I was at school I remember seeing the town council at local events and aspiring to be a part of that,” said Mr Murphy.

“I think my key aim for the next few years is to bridge that gap between the generations, because at the moment I am the youngest on the council by a distance.

“Sometimes you do come across tension between different demographics, so I want to show how much the town’s youth have to offer.

“I have always had an interest in Diss and I wish to represent the young people of the town on the council, ensuring they have a voice.”

Mr Murphy has always lived in Diss and recently graduated from Diss High School, where he studied for his A-levels.

But the budding politician has long been interested in boosting the wider prospects of his town, delivering a range of successful fundraising events as chairman of the youth council.

And in 2018 Mr Murphy was awarded the Honoured Junior Good Citizen of Diss, recognition for his work on the youth council, at school and across the surrounding community.

As the youngster’s latest venture gets under way, council leader Simon Olander said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Kieran for applying to become a Diss town councillor.

“His experience as chairman of Diss Youth Council puts him in a strong position to become a very capable councillor and a great spokesman for the young people of Diss.”