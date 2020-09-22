Search

Advanced search

Teenager becomes one of UK’s youngest councillors

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 September 2020

Kieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town Council

Kieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town Council

Archant

A Norfolk teenager has become one of the country’s youngest town councillors.

Kieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town CouncilKieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town Council

Kieran Murphy, who hails from Diss and turned 18 last month, is officially the newest member of Diss Town Council.

He can now consider himself to be one of the UK’s youngest town representatives, with the age to become a councillor fixed at 18 years old.

Mr Murphy first got involved with local politics in 2017 when, aged only 15, he joined the newly-formed Diss Youth Council to become its leader and chairman.

Having celebrated a birthday milestone this year, he decided to take his responsibilities one step further by making the leap from junior town council to senior level.

Kieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town CouncilKieran Murphy, 18, has become one of the UK's youngest town councillors having joined Diss Town Council. Picture: Diss Town Council

After discussing his intentions with town mayor, Sonia Browne, Mr Murphy was unanimously co-opted into Diss Town Council on September 16.

“When I was at school I remember seeing the town council at local events and aspiring to be a part of that,” said Mr Murphy.

You may also want to watch:

“I think my key aim for the next few years is to bridge that gap between the generations, because at the moment I am the youngest on the council by a distance.

“Sometimes you do come across tension between different demographics, so I want to show how much the town’s youth have to offer.

“I have always had an interest in Diss and I wish to represent the young people of the town on the council, ensuring they have a voice.”

Mr Murphy has always lived in Diss and recently graduated from Diss High School, where he studied for his A-levels.

But the budding politician has long been interested in boosting the wider prospects of his town, delivering a range of successful fundraising events as chairman of the youth council.

And in 2018 Mr Murphy was awarded the Honoured Junior Good Citizen of Diss, recognition for his work on the youth council, at school and across the surrounding community.

As the youngster’s latest venture gets under way, council leader Simon Olander said: “On behalf of the council, I would like to thank Kieran for applying to become a Diss town councillor.

“His experience as chairman of Diss Youth Council puts him in a strong position to become a very capable councillor and a great spokesman for the young people of Diss.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

Paddy Davitt: Diplomacy is a skill City boss will have to use routinely

Winning games is not the only difficult part of Daniel Farke's job. Leaving out players is tough as well Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New tougher coronavirus measures could last for six months

Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on the latest situation with the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: PA Wire

Organ donor grandmother’s kidneys help two men after fatal swimming accident

Robin Spruce, who died after a swimming accident at Overstand in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by the family/Lloyd Durham Funeral Services

Seven strangers given awards for roles in rescue of vulnerable teenager

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society Photo: RHS