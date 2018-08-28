Children’s centre management change may mean more staff and services

A children’s centre is undergoing a change of management after 11 years, following the move to Academy status of an infant school.

Diss Infant and Nursery School with Children's Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Diss Infant and Nursery School with Children's Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Diss Children’s Centre has been managed by Diss Infants School since it opened in 2007, but will be taken over by Action For Children on January 1, 2019.

This is due to the move by the Infant School to Academy status, and changes in budget and services over the past 18 months.

Action For Children, a 148-year-old charity that provides services for disadvantaged children across the country, is contracted to manage the centre until October 2019.

The charity claims to have around 7,000 volunteers and helps more than 300,000 families each year.

A letter to parents last week said that the centre’s core principles and its staff will remain the same, but branding will be changed, and there may be extra staff and services available.