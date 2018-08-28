Search

Advanced search

Invitation made in effort to save children’s centre from cuts

PUBLISHED: 15:35 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 24 December 2018

Parents and children take part in a Musical Keys session at Diss children's centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Parents and children take part in a Musical Keys session at Diss children's centre. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Councillor Keith Kiddie has said that while some children’s centres are wasting money on building upkeep, the custom built Diss Children’s Centre deserves to be saved from potential cuts.

The chairman of Norfolk children’s services has been invited to a South Norfolk town in a bid to promote its children’s centre, which may close under council cuts.

County Councillor Keith Kiddie invited Councillor Stuart Dark to Diss Children’s Centre following a request from Diss Town Council in November.

Forty-six of Norfolk’s 53 centres could be closed following a review of the service, with just seven remaining bases in each county district. Council bosses said it will bring services out of buildings and into the community, yet the proposals have attracted widespread criticism.

Mr Kiddie said: “I was asked whether I could have some effect on the consultation for the Diss Children’s Centre and to that end I have engaged very closely with Councillor Dark.

Diss Infant and Nursery School with Children's Centre is one of dozens of centres that may close following Norfolk County Council proposals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDiss Infant and Nursery School with Children's Centre is one of dozens of centres that may close following Norfolk County Council proposals. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I will be with him to escort him around, so he will have a very clear view as to what Diss Children’s Centre is. It’s most important that he actually comes and sees what we have in Diss and the facilities that are provided there.”

Mr Kiddie is keeping the date of the visit secret, but he confirmed it will be in the first week of January. Diss Children’s Centre will switch management from Diss Infants School to Action for Children on January 1.

He said: “From my perspective the children’s centre in Diss is a custom-made building that is relatively new, and it’s in an urban area where there’s a lot of people around it.

“It makes sense to look at that and make sure that the people making the decisions, whatever way it goes, get a fair evaluation. Councillor Dark will go away fully informed in his decision.”

Diss and Roydon county councillor Keith Kiddie has invited the chairman of children's services to Diss Children's Centre Picture by: Sonya DuncanDiss and Roydon county councillor Keith Kiddie has invited the chairman of children's services to Diss Children's Centre Picture by: Sonya Duncan

However Mr Kiddie said he remains behind any council decision. He added: “The cost of running children’s centres at the moment is about £10m. The problem is a lot of these centres are in very old buildings and quite a lot of them may not be in the most appropriate place, but people tend to get very tied to the place and not necessarily the service. There is more than one way to develop a service.

“The time has come for a review and evaluation to see if the county council are getting the best value for money and best service. We want to use the money on the children not running an antiquated building. Everybody wants value for money don’t they?”

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

When Christmas pud was illegal: killjoy laws of festive past

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

The Thetford Ranges sign, which has been altered to say Thetford Oranges. Photo: Luke Powell

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘It’s an inconvenience you can do without’ White van man in warning after falling victim to spate of thefts

Colin Empson, with his van that was damaged in an attack. PIC: Supplied by Colin Empson.

‘She’s trying to provide normality for her children’: Locals react to Kate Middleton Christmas shopping at The Range

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted shopping in The Range in Kings Lynn on Sunday. Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH ‘It’s just Christmas on a plate’ - backstage at the Cromer Pier Show

Gemma Foulkes, Dance Captain, getting ready backstage at the Cromer Pier Show. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists