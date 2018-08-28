Controversial cemetery plans withdrawn for second time

Waste bins are currently located next to the chapel at Diss Cemetery but would have been moved under the now withdrawn plans. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Revived plans for storage and workman’s toilets at Diss cemetery that had drawn opposition from neighbouring residents have been withdrawn for a second time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Cemetery on Heywood Road where plans for a new work building, toilets and rubbish storage have been withdrawn. Picture: Simon Parkin Diss Cemetery on Heywood Road where plans for a new work building, toilets and rubbish storage have been withdrawn. Picture: Simon Parkin

Diss Town Council withdrew its previous 2010 application for the town’s cemetery that would have included storage units, a portable cabin and waste bins after it sparked a large number of objections and a petition signed by local residents.

Fresh proposals to build a shipping container style maintenance cabin and two toilets in a corner of the cemetery next to Heywood Road that were submitted to South Norfolk Council in September have now also been withdrawn.

An ecologist report prepared by Norfolk County Council prior to the plans been withdrawn stated no assessment of the potential impacts of the proposals had been carried out despite the cemetery being designated as a County Wildlife Site.

In its submission Diss Town Council had said the cabin and bin storage area would have been screened by existing mature trees and shrubs supplemented by additional plantings.