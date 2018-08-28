Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft tower block safety questioned amid cladding risk disagreement

PUBLISHED: 16:04 02 January 2019

St Peters Court in Lowestoft has had its fire safety measures reviewed following the Grenfell Tower fire in London Picture: Nick Butcher

St Peters Court in Lowestoft has had its fire safety measures reviewed following the Grenfell Tower fire in London Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2017

A detailed study of cladding on a tower block in Lowestoft is set to take place this year, after experts failed to agree on whether it is a fire hazard.

St Peters Court in Chapel Street, Lowestoft, was subject to a review of its fire safety measures after the Grenfell tragedy in June 2017, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

Internal improvements have included a new fire detection system being installed, new fire doors on properties and work on a £200,000 sprinkler system getting underway.

But a report presented to Waveney District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee has revealed that there is disagreement over the risk the 16-storey building’s cladding possesses – including claims that the material may not be what was believed to have been fitted.

The report said: “The external cladding system has been a topic of debate and is subject to slightly differing views.

“Records are held of the system installed in 2001, along with building control records ensuring installation criteria was met.

“The material and installation are completely different from the system installed at Grenfell Tower.”

The report said one view was that the risk posed was “extremely low” because the cladding was fully encased, meaning fire could not spread from within the material.

But the report added: “An alternative view posed by SFRS (Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service) at a meeting on November 23 is that the product actually fitted may differ from that believed fitted, installation methods cannot be guaranteed when building control were not available.”

It means that work obtaining random samples will get underway early this year to make sure its risk is identified.

The cost of the survey and any mitigation if needed is not yet clear.

A spokesman from SFRS said: “Since the Grenfell Tower fire, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has worked closely with the occupiers and owners of many high rise buildings in Suffolk, to offer advice and guidance.

“This includes working with local councils like Waveney District Council in relation to St Peters Court in Lowestoft, who reviewed the premises Fire Risk Assessment in 2017.

“We are pleased they are proceeding with the recommendations as outlined in the council’s latest scrutiny report, including the sampling testing of the external cladding system to ascertain the precise construction method and materials used.

“We are also pleased to note that with works ongoing, the overall fire risk level for the block has reduced as recorded in the 2018 Fire Risk Assessment.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Warning after dog harasses seal ‘for a good ten minutes’

Grey seal pup on the footpath atop the dunes at Horsey beach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists