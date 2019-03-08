Developers set to appeal plans for 600 homes

Members of the public make their feelings clear regarding the proposed Knights Hill development Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Developers are set to appeal controversial plans for 600 homes near an ancient castle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Objectors also packed the Stone Hall next to the council chamber Picture: Chris Bishop Objectors also packed the Stone Hall next to the council chamber Picture: Chris Bishop

A previous application to develop land at Knights Hill, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, was thrown out earlier this year.

People living around the site claimed it would bring gridlock to surrounding roads and blight the historic landscape near the Grade I listed Castle Rising Castle.

More than 200 members of the public attended the meeting in March, where councillors have been recommended to approve the plans.

The site had been included in the local structure plan and members of the planning committee were warned developers could appeal.

MORE - Knights Hill homes bid thrown out



Now it has emerged that an appeal is being prepared. In a report to a full council meeting Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for housing, said it would be dealt with by a public enquiry.

New rules to speed up the planning process mean it could be heard before Christmas.