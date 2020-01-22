Search

Advanced search

Derelict hotel land to become a hot yoga studio

PUBLISHED: 16:23 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 22 January 2020

Jane and Taz Verma, residential owners of The Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange Hotel

Jane and Taz Verma, residential owners of The Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange Hotel

The Grange Hotel

The owner of a Norfolk hotel has shared his plans to transform a patch of derelict land into a hot yoga studio.

Jane and Taz Verma, residential owners of The Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange HotelJane and Taz Verma, residential owners of The Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange Hotel

The Grange Hotel, in King's Lynn, has been run by Taz and Jane Verma for the past 21 years.

And the couple could be set to branch out their business, with yoga classes, workshops and meditation retreats on offer.

Plans to convert a disused patch of land near the hotel site into a purpose-built yoga studio have been submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC).

The plans, published on the council's website, reveal how a brick garage could be knocked down to make way for the studio.

The Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange HotelThe Grange Hotel in King's Lynn. Picture: The Grange Hotel

And owner Mr Verma, 50, said the site would be designed around the needs of yoga practitioners and teachers, to ensure a warm and "tranquil" environment.

He said: "I've been teaching yoga for 20 years - it's my hobby and I've done it for a long time.

"There's not really anywhere in King's Lynn that is warm enough, tranquil enough or dedicated to yoga.

"When I go and teach sometimes its cold and it's noisy, or some people aren't really focused.

"I just wanted to have a studio where I can do my own meditation and my own practice.

You may also want to watch:

"This will be sound-proofed, properly heated and well lit.

"I think it's going to be good for the area."

But Mr Verma said the studio would also serve as an extension of his hotel business, and said he hoped to have teachers "from all over the world" running classes.

"There could be workshops and retreats for meditation," he said.

"My thinking is to have teachers who do different styles.

"I think yoga should be all encompassing and encourage younger people as well as people who are less mobile.

"I'm seriously considering doing hot yoga as well as offering different styles so you can do something more athletic or restorative."

He described where the studio could be built as "derelict" and added: "We've got a lot of fly tipping and rubbish put there - it's going to improve the area.

"It's going to be at the entrance to the hotel so it's a good first impression and people will know where it is.

"The hotel is an old Edwardian mansion so we're trying to keep it in the proper design of the era."

Council officers recommended the yoga studio plans be approved.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Controversial headteacher steps back from running Norfolk school

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

New nail bar business could be set to open in Norfolk seaside town

Plans to convert a former shop on Hunstanton high street to a nail bar have been submitted to the council. Photo: Google Streetview
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists