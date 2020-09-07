Football club to have domestic abuse charity name on shirts

L-R, Leigh Taylor from the Daisy Programme, Dave Hinton, Dereham Town FC 1st team club captain, and Cllr Sam Chapman-Allen, Leader of Breckland Council launch the new kit. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography copyright keith mindham photography

In a ground breaking move for a non-league football team, Dereham Town has announced a partnership with a domestic abuse support charity.

Dereham Town has teamed up with The Daisy Programme and Breckland Council to help survivors of domestic abuse reach out and access local support services. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography Dereham Town has teamed up with The Daisy Programme and Breckland Council to help survivors of domestic abuse reach out and access local support services. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

The club has teamed up with The Daisy Programme and Breckland Council to help survivors of domestic abuse reach out and access local support services.

The charity will have its logo featured prominently on the 1st team home and away shirts, as well as club tracksuits for the 2020-21 season.

As well as the new kits, all 60 Dereham Education and Soccer Academy members will be receiving domestic abuse awareness training to help start a conversation around the topic. The new affiliation is one of very few agreements between a charity and a high-profile sporting club.

However, it reflects strengthening relationships being forged between domestic abuse charities and football clubs, with Norwich City FC’s link to the Norfolk Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Board already having been established.

True partnership! @DerehamTown & @daisyprog teamed up to raise awareness about #DomesticViolence which is part of the Breckland Council Vulnerability Program, a recent £1m investment made by Breckland Council to help support residents in the District https://t.co/PJlJqgaoeF https://t.co/9rdNZlbLU3 — Cllr S Chapman-Allen (@CllrSamuelC_A) September 7, 2020

Breckland Council leader Sam Chapman-Allen said: “Dereham Town FC is leading the way and setting a fantastic example of the impact that sports clubs can have on the local community.

“Their commitment to the Daisy Programme to raise both awareness of such a serious issue, and valuable funds for their cause, is everything we wish to see realised through the partnerships we make in addressing local vulnerability.”

The partnership forms part of the Breckland Council Vulnerability Program, a recent £1m investment made by Breckland Council to help support the most vulnerable residents in the district.

Dereham Town chairman Ashley Bunn said: “We are really proud to be making this commitment to raise awareness of what is a really serious issue. When we heard about the vulnerability program and the fantastic work being undertaken by the Daisy Programme, we were keen to get involved.”

Leigh Taylor of the Daisy Programme said: “By raising awareness and talking about this hidden problem in society we will work to make a conversation about domestic abuse an acceptable one.

“Our new partnership with Dereham Town FC will help us to take a massive step forward and help change, educate, and potentially save lives.”