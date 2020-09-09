‘We need a bus station’ - councillor demands action after near misses

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

A councillor has urged his colleagues to consider a bus station in Dereham after regularly seeing “near misses” between pedestrians and vehicles.

Dereham town councillor Harry Clarke raised what he said was an “important and long standing issue” about the need for a bus station in Dereham at a town council meeting on September 8.

He spoke of regularly seeing buses queuing in the Market Place causing people to peer out between vehicles to cross a busy road and said: “What isn’t often highlighted is the problem of buses from the High Street queuing outside the estate agents, sometimes three together - this reduces any visibility for anyone trying to cross the road.

“I regularly see near misses of people peering between and round buses and dating across the road. There weren’t any buses or large vehicles when Dereham was built, we need a bus station.”

County councillor for Dereham South, Philip Duigan is looking into the request.