Search

Advanced search

Dereham town council ‘worried and disappointed’ by changes to Breckland draft local plan

PUBLISHED: 10:15 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 12 December 2018

Breckland Council, at Elizabeth House in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council, at Elizabeth House in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2013

A Norfolk council which voted unanimously to approve a draft local plan is facing criticism from a town council for “disappointing and worrying” issues.

Gordon Bambridge. Photo: Breckland CouncilGordon Bambridge. Photo: Breckland Council

Breckland Council voted to accept changes from the planning inspector to a draft of its local plan, which included removing five and three dwelling restrictions on development in the district’s most rural areas.

But despite being reluctant to approve the changes, Breckland councillors were criticised by Dereham town council, who said their concerns weren’t listened to.

Breckland council has been contacted for comment and is yet to respond.

But Gordon Bambridge, councillor for Upper Wensum, previously said the plan was a positive step forwards.

Antony Needham, town council clerk, said: “There are a number of issues with the local plan that are disappointing and worrying.

“Breckland Council did not listen to the town council when it raised concerns the local plan had not allocated sufficient employment land in Dereham.”

He added: “The proposed rewording means small rural settlements in Breckland are no longer protected. These rural settlements and hamlets will now be open to the same unplanned and hostile housing developments as towns.”

Mr Needham said councillors were also concerned that the planning inspector required an early review of the local plan; the viability of delivery of highways improvements to Dereham, including a junction at South Green and Tavern Lane and a roundabout at Yaxham Road; as well as the lack of development in Thetford putting pressure on the district.

A spokesperson for Breckland council previously said the plan, which is due to be in place by summer 2019, will provide a framework for future growth in the district until 2036.

And Mr Bambridge said: “We remain on track to put in place our final local plan as soon as the summer.

“Having an approved Local Plan will mean the council is more able to control which planning applications are approved in the future.”

He added the council had to be flexible to meet the inspectors requirements, but was delighted the plan was closer to approval.

A public consultation on the planning inspectors changes is due to launch in early 2019.

READ MORE: Councillors approve Breckland local plan changes ‘with a heavy heart’

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast