Dereham town council ‘worried and disappointed’ by changes to Breckland draft local plan

A Norfolk council which voted unanimously to approve a draft local plan is facing criticism from a town council for “disappointing and worrying” issues.

Breckland Council voted to accept changes from the planning inspector to a draft of its local plan, which included removing five and three dwelling restrictions on development in the district’s most rural areas.

But despite being reluctant to approve the changes, Breckland councillors were criticised by Dereham town council, who said their concerns weren’t listened to.

Breckland council has been contacted for comment and is yet to respond.

But Gordon Bambridge, councillor for Upper Wensum, previously said the plan was a positive step forwards.

Antony Needham, town council clerk, said: “There are a number of issues with the local plan that are disappointing and worrying.

“Breckland Council did not listen to the town council when it raised concerns the local plan had not allocated sufficient employment land in Dereham.”

He added: “The proposed rewording means small rural settlements in Breckland are no longer protected. These rural settlements and hamlets will now be open to the same unplanned and hostile housing developments as towns.”

Mr Needham said councillors were also concerned that the planning inspector required an early review of the local plan; the viability of delivery of highways improvements to Dereham, including a junction at South Green and Tavern Lane and a roundabout at Yaxham Road; as well as the lack of development in Thetford putting pressure on the district.

A spokesperson for Breckland council previously said the plan, which is due to be in place by summer 2019, will provide a framework for future growth in the district until 2036.

And Mr Bambridge said: “We remain on track to put in place our final local plan as soon as the summer.

“Having an approved Local Plan will mean the council is more able to control which planning applications are approved in the future.”

He added the council had to be flexible to meet the inspectors requirements, but was delighted the plan was closer to approval.

A public consultation on the planning inspectors changes is due to launch in early 2019.

