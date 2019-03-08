Main road shut for resurfacing after weather conditions delayed work

Dereham town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

A busy road in Dereham is set to close ahead of resurfacing after the work was previously abandoned due to poor weather.

High Street will be shut on Sunday, November 17, for resurfacing works to the speed tables.

It will take one day to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

Sunday, November 24, has also been earmarked in case the work is delayed again.

Changes will be made to the four speed tables from the junction with Banyard Place northwards to the junction with the Market Place to ensure the ramps are at the correct angles.

The work will be carried out between 7.30am and 7pm and diversion will be in place.

Access to businesses and houses will be managed from one end of the closure at any time. Norfolk County Council confirmed that the work will be carried out at no cost to the council.