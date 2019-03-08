Delia to fund coaches to take campaigners to march demanding final say on Brexit

Television cook and Norwich City majority shareholder Delia Smith is set to fund coaches for campaigners attending a march to demand a final say on Brexit.

It will be the third time Mrs Smith has sponsored the coaches from East Anglia, which will this time head to London from Bury St Edmunds and Norwich on Saturday, October 19.

The Together For the Final Say march calls on prime minister Boris Johnson to give the country a referendum for the final say on Brexit.

She said: "I'm delighted to be able to once again support the People's Vote Campaign by helping to get campaigners from Norwich, Bury St Edmunds and across East Anglia to the Together For The Final Say march this Saturday, October 19.

"Faced with the reality of Boris Johnson's destructive Brexit, more voters than ever before now say that the only way to solve this mess is to put the question back to the people.

"Whatever you think about Brexit, the only clear way out of this political mess is to give the people the final say."

