Delia sponsors coach to take Norfolk campaigners to anti-Brexit march

Delia Smith during the Channel 4 EU referendum debate. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday June 22, 2016. See PA story POLITICS EU. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Archant

Delia Smith, the TV cook and majority shareholder of Norwich City Football Club, is sponsoring a coach to ferry campaigners to a march against Brexit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. Photo: PA Delia Smith addresses Anti-Brexit campaigners at a rally after the People's Vote March for the Future in London, a march and rally in support of a second EU referendum. Photo: PA

The Put it to the People March is on March 23, in London, and Delia is among a list of well-known names who are sponsoring coaches to get campaigners there.

More than 160 coaches have already been booked by campaign groups, to get people to the march from across the UK. A train has also been chartered, which will bring more than 500 people to London from the West Country.

The coach sponsored by Delia will be called the East Anglia Express. She also sponsored a coach to the People’s Vote march last October.

Delia said: “I am delighted to sponsor a coach to help people to get to London on 23rd. I want to make sure East Anglian voices are heard again in the streets around Westminster. Get to London on the 23rd.”

The coach will leave from the Theatre Royal, Norwich, at 7.45am. For more information visit www.peoples-vote.uk/coach_23_march_norwich