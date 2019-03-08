Search

Decision over homeless assessment centre delayed over ownership dispute

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 12 September 2019

The Recorder Road area of Norwich where St Martins Housing Trust hopes to set up a new homeless hub PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The Recorder Road area of Norwich where St Martins Housing Trust hopes to set up a new homeless hub PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Confusion over land ownership has seen a decision on whether a former office can become a homeless assessment hub deferred.

St Martins Housing Trust had applied to Norwich City Council to set up the new facility on Recorder Road in Norwich, which would include sleeping space for 16 people.

Members of the council's planning committee had been due to decide the application's fate on Thursday and heard concerns from more than a dozen neighbours about how the proposal would impact their lives.

But just as committee members were due to consider what they had heard, it came to light that part of the application was inaccurate in relation to ownership of a section of the site.

The proposed location, 5 Recorder Road, shares boundaries with a Greek Orthodox Church - and it emerged part of the area included in the plans is owned by the church itself. As this did not come to light until the meeting was under way, it was not a consideration when officers prepared the report for the committee to consider. As a result, the committee was forced to defer its decision until a future date.

