Brewery avoids legal action over taproom

PUBLISHED: 12:04 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 14 November 2019

Flashback to the 2018 opening of the Tap Room bar at Redwell Brewery. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A city brewery has been spared enforcement action which could have seen its taproom shut down.

However, Redwell could still see a licensing review brought against the venue, which is attached to its brewery on Bracondale in Norwich.

The craft beer maker originally set up a taproom on its site 18 months ago and at the time did not require the benefit of planning permission as it was considered as ancillary use to the brewery.

However, as the taproom, which opens three days a week, increased in popularity it outgrew this and therefore needed Norwich City Council's go ahead.

A meeting of the city council's planning committee on Thursday heard that should this permission be refused the council would be forced to take enforcement action against the brewery to shut down the taproom - though production would be able to continue.

But after members of the planning committee voted to grant permission for the use to continue, the brewers were spared this action - though reduced opening hours were imposed.

The decision, which saw eight members of the committee support the application, came after members heard severe concerns over noise from neighbours to the site.

As a result of these concerns, conditions were added requiring Redwell to erect new fencing around the beer garden and prohibiting any amplified music from being played.

Labour city councillor Roger Ryan also proposed restrictions to opening hours which were agreed by the committee, meaning the bar will only be allowed to open until 9pm on Fridays and Saturday and 5pm on Sundays.

Meanwhile, Ian Stutely, a fellow Labour councillor, reminded members that should noise persist to be an issue, that a licensing review could be brought against the venue.

