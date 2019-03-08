Search

Decision on 'contentious' plans for homes on GP car park delayed

PUBLISHED: 12:55 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 07 November 2019

A contentious plan to build seven new homes on a car park used for accessing a GP surgery has been delayed. Pictured, Fairstead Surgery. Photo: Healthwatch Norfolk

A "contentious" plan to build seven new homes on a car park used for accessing a GP surgery has been delayed.

Proposals for seven homes with their own parking spaces on the Centre Point car park in Fairstead were set to be approved at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's planning committee meeting, held on Monday, November 4.

But councillors agreed to delay a decision on the plan - which saw residents raise fears the new homes would limit access to the surgery, which is under threat of closure, by restricting the public car park to just 10 spaces.

The land, sold by the council in 2007, was described in a council report as an area "in need of additional housing".

But Chris Crofts, chairman of the planning committee, said the scheme was "contentious" and faced "a lot of local opposition".

He said: "There was a detail about the application that had to be confirmed. It was deferred for one session so the officer could check."

